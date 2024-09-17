Manhunt continues for Joseph Couch, KSP provides media tour of one of the crime scenes

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday morning, Kentucky State Police provided an update on the search for Joseph Couch near a gas station off of Exit 49.

That included access to part of the Daniel Boone National Forest where they've been searching for Couch and an update on the search from Scottie Pennington, KSP Master Trooper.

"It's a needle in the haystack," Pennington said.

The difficult terrain led to a message from Pennington as KSP showed us one of the crime scenes they were investigating.

"While you're out here, I want you to look at the density of the forest," Pennington added.

Equipped with bulletproof vests and helmets, the necessary gear worn by troopers during the search weighs at least sixty pounds. Part of the tour of the area where KSP met with the media showed the location where Couch left his vehicle after the I-75 shooting nine days ago. KSP noted that Couch traveled the length of three football fields on foot down to the highway after the shooting.

"Bad things do happen. People driving up there at the interstate last week didn't think they were going to get shot at. Bad things do happen to good people," Pennington said.

So far, crews have covered more than 28,000 acres in the manhunt, and that doesn't include coverage from helicopters and drones.

"One moment you may have a brief clearing, but for the most part it's thick briar and bushes, and coverage you fight through every step of the way," London Police Officer Hobie Daugherty said.

Along the way, some officers are dealing with blisters and twisted ankles working day and night. KSP is making a plea, asking Couch to turn himself in.

"To bring some normalcy back to our community," Pennington added.

KSP has moved its command post into the forest from an area near the fuel station at Exit 49. Couch is facing attempted murder charges after opening fire Sept. 7, shooting five people and hitting nine cars.