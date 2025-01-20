Marchers brave the cold, honor MLK Jr. in downtown Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Early afternoon Monday, the city of Lexington kicked off its Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday celebration with the annual freedom march.

It started at the Central Bank Center as a tribute to Dr. King's teachings promoting equality.

"It's an opportunity for us to be able to come out and showcase the unity within the community, but also just the importance of still living on the dream within us," Carlous Yates said.

Shoulder to shoulder, marchers braved the cold, moving with purpose in absolutely frigid temperatures.

Talking with Barry Neese early afternoon, temperatures were up...barely.

"The high where my brother-in-law lives was going to be ten below today, so I think this is a pretty fair tradeoff. He's in north central North Dakota," Neese said.

Neese is offering this perspective:

"Dr. King brought an awareness to us that in many parts of our world or even this particular country, we still want to blind ourselves to the inequality but we have to remember a person who fought the good fight," Neese added.

In a video message to the crowd at the Monday commemorative program, Governor Andy Beshear stressed the importance of King's words: "Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

