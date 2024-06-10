Marion County man wins $50,000 from Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Marion County man won $50,000 after purchasing a $50 Millionaire Club Kentucky Lottery scratch-off ticket.

According to lottery officials, Thomas Peavy bought the ticket on May 22 from Country Convenient on East Main Street in Lebanon.

Peavy told lottery officials that instead of scratching off the ticket, he scanned the barcode, and that's when it showed that he had won $50,000.

After traveling to lottery headquarters, Peavy received a check for $36,000 after taxes.

He told lottery officials he plans to purchase a truck with the winnings.

Country Convienant will get $500 for selling the winning ticket.