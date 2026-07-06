Marion County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting death of Campbellsville teen

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that killed an 18-year-old Campbellsville man early Sunday morning.

Deputies were dispatched at approximately 2:30 a.m. to the 1200 block of Penick Road near Lebanon after receiving a report of a possible shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found Jaron J. Johnson, 18, of Campbellsville, dead at the scene.

According to the preliminary investigation, a large gathering was taking place at the residence when a fight broke out. Investigators say a firearm was produced during the altercation, and Johnson was fatally shot.

No arrests have been announced. Authorities have not released information about possible suspects or charges. The investigation remains ongoing.

Marion County High School Athletics released a statement regarding his death:

"Marion County Athletics is deeply saddened by the passing of Jaron Johnson.



Jaron was a member of the Taylor County High School boys basketball team and, more importantly, a remarkable young man who made a positive impact on those around him.



Our thoughts and heartfelt prayers are with Jaron’s family, the Taylor County community, Taylor County High School, Coach Kays, his teammates, and everyone who had the privilege of knowing him during this incredibly difficult time.



May they find comfort, strength, and peace in the days ahead." Marion County High School Athletics

Taylor County School's also posted to Facebook saying:

"It is with heavy hearts that Taylor County High School and Taylor County School District share the devastating news of the passing of one of our beloved students, who was preparing to begin his senior year.



Our entire Cardinal family is deeply saddened by this loss. This student was a valued member of our school community, and he will be greatly missed by classmates, teachers, staff, and coaches.



We understand that grief affects each of us differently, and we encourage our students and staff to lean on one another for support. Counselors and support services will be available at TCHS this week, Monday through Thursday this week from 9 AM - 12 PM.



As a Cardinal family, we will come together to honor this student's life and support one another through this heartbreaking time. We ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers. We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and all who knew and loved him." Taylor County Schools District

This is an ongoing investigation.