Marion County teacher, band director arrested on 17 counts of sexual abuse involving students

MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Marion County High School teacher and band director has been arrested on multiple counts of sexual abuse involving students, Kentucky State Police reports.

According to KSP, an investigation began in May 2026 when the agency was contact by Lebanon Police to "investigate allegations of possible sexual contact" between 34-year-old Adam McRay and at least two students.

Charges were presented to a Marion County Grand Jury on August 6, where McRay was charged with 17 counts of first degree sexual abuse. McRay was later arrested at a home in Marion County on Monday.

McRay was first hired as the school's band director in July 2024 after working at Mercer County Schools as an assistant band director for several years.

He is booked in the Marion County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.