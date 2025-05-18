Mark Pope, Reed Shepard help out with storm cleanup

(LEX 18) — University of Kentucky head basketball coach Mark Pope and former Wildcat Reed Shepard joined recovery efforts in London, helping clean up storm damage in the hard-hit community.

Pope was photographed working on the roof of a storm-damaged home as part of the cleanup efforts in Laurel County.

Shane Bundy

The image was captured by local resident Shane Bundy, whose own home escaped significant damage from the recent storms.

"He told me he saw the damage and just wanted to show up and help out," Bundy said.

Pope's volunteer work follows similar efforts by former UK Wildcat and Laurel County native Reed Shepherd, who was also reported to be assisting with storm cleanup in the London area.

Joshua Maxey

The coach's hands-on involvement comes as recovery efforts continue throughout the storm-affected regions of Kentucky.