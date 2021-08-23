Marking historic Milford, Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Sunday marked the 236th anniversary of the establishment of Madison County.

The Kentucky Historical Society and the Kentucky Department of Transportation have put a new sign on Goggins Lane to keep the history of Milford alive.

Milford was the first Madison County seat, from 1786-1798. During that time, the Commonwealth of Kentucky was created and joined the United States.

"It had a really solid couple decades of providing support for the county and as that sort of dissipated the idea of being able to remind folks that Richmond was not always the county seat and that it took people really thinking about land and travel and what worked for towns and Milford was a place that started and to be able to continue to tell that story now," said Dr. Amanda Higgins with the Kentucky Historical Society.

Richmond became the county seat in 1798, and remains the site of the courthouse to this day.

This is not the first historical marker placed to commemorate the former town of Milford. The original sign was installed in 1955, but disappeared long ago.

You can find the new historic highway marker on Goggins Lane next to the White Oak Pond Christian Church.