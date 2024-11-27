Martine's Pastries 'filling' orders ahead of Pie Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — When you walk into Martine's Pastries in Lexington, you'll be surrounded by the smell of sweets and customers grabbing their boxed goods.

The quaint bakery will pull you in with its abundance of options. From fresh sandwiches and soups to specialty cakes and cookies. The one item dozens of people snatch up before the Thanksgiviging holiday? The pies.

It was Pie Day at the bakery, an annual sweet treat day the eve before Thanksgiving. You can shop several pie flavors like minced pie, blueberry streusel, chocolate, cherry strudel, and, of course, apple and pumpkin.

Samantha Burke, the head of the pastry department at Martine's Pastries, began pie preparation several months ago. "Looking at numbers, what we need to order. Kind of just projecting what percentage increase we had from the year before. Kind of just deciding at that point just how many we're gonna need. So at that point we start ordering like all of my dried fruits get ordered. We start ordering you know, the pie tins, all of the- the excess stuff."

Once the numbers are in place, that's when the baking begins, a week before Pie Day.

"The fillings really only take, really only a day honestly to make all of the fillings. Break down you know each recipe makes x-number of pies and we multiply. So our mixer right now was given a list of this is how many batches you're gonna make of everything," Burke said.

The bakery will make a total of 300 pies.

Burke says most pies take about a day to make, but apple pie takes a little bit of extra time. Fruits and raisins will take a day to soak in whiskey before being added to the pie crusts.

To make sure the bakery doesn't run out, it will double the number of orders placed. For example, if 40 apple pies were ordered the bakery will make 80 pies.

"We always like to make something that is familiar, but a little different than what you had. So our apple pie is a mixture of fresh apples and dried apples. Which is a little bit more classic French, that they're gonna use more dried fruits. Then we try to keep it a balance as much as possible with how sweet it is," explains Burke.

Everyone plays a large part in the creation of Pie Day. "It's really fun seeing it all come together at the end. It's a lot in the mornings, I'm just- in the very beginnings of the morning I'm just kind of organizing myself like that full wrack is all for orders, this wrack needs to go in next, these are all the extras," Burke said.

Martine's Bakery will be closed on Thanksgiving Day. If you'd like to order one of their pies after the holiday, you can do so by calling 24 hours in advance.