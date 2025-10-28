Masked thieves target unlocked cars in northern Kentucky neighborhoods

GRANT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Three masked men broke into multiple vehicles across two Northern Kentucky counties early Monday morning, stealing items and a gun before leading police on a chase in a stolen car.

Tamara Rogers discovered the break-in when she went to her car Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. to take her children to school at her home on Ellen Kay Drive in Dry Ridge.

"I opened my car door and there was a pile of garbage basically in my driver's seat. And my console was open. And I thought what in the world? It's like how did that happen?" Rogers said.

Her Ring camera captured the incident. Just four minutes after her teenage son returned home from work, three masked men ran up her driveway and split up to break into the family's cars.

Rogers said her son nearly returned to his car to retrieve what he thought was his forgotten school Chromebook, which could have put him in danger.

"He almost came back out to his car because he had thought he left his school Chromebook in his car. Luckily, he realized he had it and didn't come back out. Because I think what would've gone much differently had he came out here because he would've most definitely caught them in the act," Rogers said.

The thieves took only a few items from Rogers' vehicles but stole a gun from a car down the street.

"My son graduates high school this year. So that's really scary to think about. That that could've gone terribly wrong, very fast," Rogers said.

After targeting her neighborhood, the suspects moved to Scott County, where another home security camera captured them attempting to break into cars in Mallard Point.

Police said the suspects were driving a stolen car from Cincinnati. The vehicle was later found abandoned after a chase with Kenton County Police.

Rogers hopes her experience serves as a warning to other residents.

"These guys are out there and they'll probably come back knowing that they're able to get what they want here so just lock your cars," Rogers said.

The incident has prompted Rogers to change her habits. She now locks her car even when parked in her own driveway.