Mason County residents weigh billion-dollar data center proposal amid growing concerns

MAYSVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Fortune 100 company's proposed billion-dollar data center project in Mason County has sparked both excitement and concern among residents as the community grapples with questions about economic benefits versus potential environmental and quality-of-life impacts.

The hyperscale data center would be located on Big Pond Pike and could create 400 full-time positions along with more than 1,500 construction jobs, according to Tyler McHugh, Economic Development Director for the Maysville-Mason County Industrial Development Authority.

"As far as jobs would go, they would become if not our largest employer, definitely top three," McHugh said.

The project discussions began near the end of last year when Eastern Kentucky Power approached local officials to explore whether Maysville could accommodate the facility.

"We were approached from representation from Eastern Kentucky Power. They were the ones initially contacted to see if Maysville could fit," McHugh said.

McHugh believes the data center could serve as a catalyst for additional economic development in the area.

"We see this as the domino that sort of gets more attention back to Mason County and Maysville," he said.

However, not all residents share his enthusiasm. At a recent Mason County Fiscal Court meeting, Max Moran expressed concerns about the lack of transparency surrounding the project.

"Right now all I want is questions answered," Moran said. "At first I was for the idea of it, but with the way things have progressed, I'm more on the err of caution."

Opposition to the project has organized around an online petition called "Save Mason County," which features the words "NO DATA CENTER, NOT HERE, NOT NOW, NEVER."

Jennifer Setty-Botkin, who is involved with the petition effort, said community resistance is growing.

"We have over 500 Mason County residents, those are confirmed Mason County residents, who have signed," Setty-Botkin said.

The concerns extend beyond local opposition. Dr. Natasha DeJarnett, an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Louisville, emphasized the importance of careful site selection for data centers.

"Location has to be considered very carefully, health impact assessments must be required to ensure this isn't posing an additional health burden," DeJarnett said.

Among the specific concerns raised by residents are air quality impacts, increased traffic, and noise pollution from the facility's operations.

When asked about noise concerns, McHugh said the county would investigate but expressed confidence the issue could be managed.

"We'll look into that but I have no concerns about the noise for residents," McHugh said.

The next Mason County Fiscal Court meeting is scheduled for November 12, where residents expect continued discussion of the proposal. McHugh said the county continues to examine whether the project remains viable, though he cannot yet reveal the name of the Fortune 100 company involved.

The debate reflects broader tensions communities face when weighing major industrial development projects that promise economic benefits while raising environmental and quality-of-life questions.

