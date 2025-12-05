Massive fire destroys abandoned house on Carter Street in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Firefighters battled a blaze that destroyed an abandoned house on Carter Street in Hazard Thursday night, working through plummeting temperatures and snow to extinguish the flames.

The Hazard Fire Department responded to the scene at around 8:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a structure fire with heavy involvement. The building was known to house several occupants despite being abandoned, according the the department.

Upon arrival, crews found the structure was near full involvement. Units deployed attack lines from both engines to begin extinguishing the fire, the department noted.

Due to reports of people possibly occupying the abandoned structure, crews searched accessible areas while others worked to combat the blaze, officials noted.

Weather conditions complicated firefighting efforts as temperatures dropped and snow moved through the area during the operation.

The fire was brought under control at around 9:30 p.m. and units cleared the scene.

No cause of the fire has been determined at this time.