Massive structure fire in Middlesboro blocks lanes on KY 74

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 11 reported that all four lanes are blocked on KY 74 at 19th Street from 21st Street in Middlesboro as of 10 a.m. on Wednesday due to a structure fire.

A post from the organization provided the following detour route:

"Coming from U.S. Highway 25E, turn left on 19th Street to Chester Avenue. Proceed to 21st Street and turn right to return to Cumberland Avenue (Highway 74)."

At this time it is unknown when the road will open back up.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.