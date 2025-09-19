Maximus takes over Pearl Interactive Network building following contract non-renewal

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — A new hub for medical sales is taking over the old Pearl Interactive Network building in Winchester, and Maximus, along with Strategic BPO Solutions, promises a positive future for employees.

These big changes come months after Pearl Interactive Network announced in July that its contract would not be renewed. The reason behind the decision is unknown at this time.

Maximus will also be a medical service call center.

"Give them that guidance. Give them help to direct them to where they need to go to get everything started.So that is the goal that we have now," said Shurlon Thompson, a managing partner of Strategic BPO Solutions, or StratBPO.

Back in December 2024, LEX18 shared stories of former Pearl Interactive employees who say they were not being paid within reason or that their pay was cut short. Despite Pearls' past history, StratBPO says they will not make those same mistakes.

"We've got the proven track record history of almost 50 years in existence. We've got fresh, new, and exciting executive leadership team from the top down. These are brand new faces, brand new jobs," explains Chris Brown, who is StratBPO's Senior VP of Operations. "I sat down with Shurlon and we personally guaranteed the mayor of Winchester. You will never hear StratBPO fill in the blank negatively."

Strategic BPO Solutions, LLC is a joint venture company between Thompson's Vitalizing Business Solutions, Inc., and Brown's Coast Professional, Inc. The company took on Maximus as a client, which brings us to today.

The company is seeking to hire up to 400 people and plans to conduct one-on-one interviews with each candidate.

"We're providing an opportunity for people to join our team and then to identify where they wanna go and help them get there," explains Thompson.

"We as a team have the philosophy that every single person that puts on the badge and fobs' in through the door and walks into the facility isn't just that. They're an individual. There's someone who matters," says Brown.

It plans to have everyone on board by Nov. 17, 2025.

Hire Meetings will take place on Monday, Sept. 22, Oct. 20, and Nov. 10 and 17.