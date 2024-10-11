Mayor Gorton announces plans for Lexington's 250th anniversary celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton has announced the plans for Lexington's 250th anniversary celebration.
According to a release, Mayor Gorton appointed the 250Lex Commission to plan a year-long celebration with events each month.
Each month in 2025 will focus on the following aspects:
- January- wellness
- February- history
- March- education
- April- music and the written word
- May- diversity
- June- "Come Home"
- July- culinary
- August- business
- September- sports
- October- equine
- November- arts
- December- future of Lexington
The release states that most of the events planned are free and open to the public.
250Lex will kick off its year-long celebration with a downtown New Year's Eve event on December 31, according to a release. The event is free and open to the public.