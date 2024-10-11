Mayor Gorton announces plans for Lexington's 250th anniversary celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton has announced the plans for Lexington's 250th anniversary celebration.

According to a release, Mayor Gorton appointed the 250Lex Commission to plan a year-long celebration with events each month.

Each month in 2025 will focus on the following aspects:



January- wellness

February- history

March- education

April- music and the written word

May- diversity

June- "Come Home"

July- culinary

August- business

September- sports

October- equine

November- arts

December- future of Lexington

The release states that most of the events planned are free and open to the public.

250Lex will kick off its year-long celebration with a downtown New Year's Eve event on December 31, according to a release. The event is free and open to the public.