Mayor Gorton announces plans for Lexington's 250th anniversary celebration

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Mayor Linda Gorton has announced the plans for Lexington's 250th anniversary celebration.

According to a release, Mayor Gorton appointed the 250Lex Commission to plan a year-long celebration with events each month.

Each month in 2025 will focus on the following aspects:

  • January- wellness
  • February- history
  • March- education
  • April- music and the written word
  • May- diversity
  • June- "Come Home"
  • July- culinary
  • August- business
  • September- sports
  • October- equine
  • November- arts
  • December- future of Lexington

The release states that most of the events planned are free and open to the public.
250Lex will kick off its year-long celebration with a downtown New Year's Eve event on December 31, according to a release. The event is free and open to the public.

