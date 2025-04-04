Mayor Gorton declares State of Emergency in Fayette County as rainfall continues

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Officials with the Lexington Emergency Management announced that Mayor Linda Gorton has declared a State of Emergency in Fayette County, which is set to last until 8 a.m. on April 7.

The declaration, officials report, is in response to the severe weather moving through the Commonwealth of Kentucky. The heavy rain and winds are set to continue through the weekend, creating dangerous conditions for the public.

“I have declared an emergency to allow us to provide aid to surrounding communities, and to ensure we can apply for federal aid if we need to,” Mayor Linda Gorton said. “Our fire teams are already helping Bowling Green and Butler.”

Through the declaration, the Lexington-Fayette County Division of Emergency Management will be able to aid communities in weather affected areas in the commonwealth.

“The Lexington Fire Department sent seven firefighters certified as Swiftwater technicians and two boats to Bowling Green for potential rescue operations,” said Battalion Chief Derek Roberts. “The MAB 1 (Mobile Ambulance Bus), equipped with three specialized firefighter-paramedics, was sent to Butler to assist with the evacuation of a nursing home.”

