LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On Tuesday at around 4:30 p.m., Mayor Linda Gorton and Lexington leaders held a press conference to discuss the weather preparations ahead of the incoming winter weather.

The meeting was held at the Government Center and included representatives from Fayette County Public Schools, Divisions of Streets and Roads, Police, Fire, Emergency Management, Parks and Recreation and Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention.

Find the full live stream here.