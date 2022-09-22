Watch Now
Mayor Gorton takes position against abortion amendment in mayoral campaign

Sep 22, 2022
Mayor Linda Gorton is taking a position against Amendment 2—the Abortion Amendment—in her latest campaign email.

Kentucky Constitutional Amendment 2, known as the No Right to Abortion Constitution Amendment, is on the ballot November 8 in Kentucky. It has to do with the previous overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Gorton is a registered nurse and she takes her stance against the amendment with that perspective.

"It is sacred to me for a patient and a physician to go in the exam room together, close the door, and make those important health decisions. The government has no business in that exam room," Gorton said in a campaign video.

"That is why on November 8, I am voting no on Amendment 2 and I want you to do the same."

