Mayor speaks about Berea Health Department location closing

BEREA, Ky. (LEX 18) — Some people in Berea will have to go a little farther for health services as the Martha Pride Community Health Center in Berea sits empty.

On Thursday, the Madison County Health Department announced its closing because of building concerns. Berea's mayor, Bruce Fraley, says the health department's maintenance team came out to city hall to discuss the building's inspections.

Mayor Fraley says, "According to our folks, what I was told is that there were issues with the slab settling. That's really the only information that we had. And again, our role at the city of Berea would be to simply provide them with any information, or plans, or architectural diagrams that may be helpful for them to remedy the situation."

According to the Madison County PVA the health department purchased the building in November of 2002. Berea's mayor says right now safety is the biggest priority.

"The main thing right now I think is that safety always comes first, and I think that if they have safety concerns certainly I support the decision to temporarily close. I'm hopeful that they can resume those services because they are valuable to the southern end of Madison County,” says Fraley.

Health departments are essential in communities. They offer a range of services. Right now, people are being sent to the Richmond location for service, at 214 Boggs Lane. The mayor says he hopes this building will reopen.

"In a county like ours I think where you have two larger cities you know access to public health is critical to our entire community -- especially our lower income population. Not only for clinical services but also for public education. The health department plays a key role in public health in our community and all communities for that matter,” says Fraley.

