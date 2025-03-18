McConnell emphasizes the need for the US to bolster defense spending

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senator Mitch McConnell emphasized the need for the United States to bolster its defense spending as global tensions escalate amid ongoing conflicts involving Russia.

Speaking in Elizabethtown on Thursday, McConnell underscored the importance of ensuring that adversaries of democracy do not prevail. His remarks came on the same day that President Donald Trump held a lengthy phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“What we want to avoid here is a headline that says 'Russia Wins and America Loses',” McConnell said.

"If you look around the world these days, this is a very challenging time," he added. "It reminds me of the 30s. The slogan then sounds familiar - 'America First.'"

When asked for his perspective on Trump’s relationship with Putin, McConnell expressed uncertainty about its implications, stating, “I don’t think we know how this headline’s going to turn out until we get through.”

"I think we're all watching the beginning of a rather different kind of administration," he added when asked a similar question about Trump's relationship with Putin.

The senator highlighted the need for the U.S. to prevent another war, stressing that increasing defense spending could deter potential aggressors. He called on Democrats to help increase defense funding, particularly concerning NATO commitments.

“It’s the authoritarians versus the democrats,” McConnell said. “Obviously, the Democrats need to be more aggressive. That includes increasing NATO spending more.”

As the nation navigates complex international relations and military challenges, McConnell concluded that America must instill fear of its military power among its adversaries.