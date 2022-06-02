McConnell remains quiet on gun reform when pressed, won’t say what he supports

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell won’t say if gun control reforms are on the table during bipartisan discussions about moving forward following the Uvalde School Shooting. During a Rotary Club event in London, Kentucky, McConnell said he is encouraged by the discussion, and focused on what he says is finding a way forward that is consistent with the second amendment.

The solution, McConnell said, needs to target the problems of mental illness and school safety. It’s the same thing he said during an event the day before in Maysville, Kentucky. And like Tuesday, McConnell avoided the topic of gun reform Wednesday.

He did speak with reporters, responding to questions about the discussions.

WATCH: LEX 18's @RickyReports asked Sen. Mitch McConnell if gun control reforms are on the table during current discussions. McConnell said a bipartisan group is currently discussing what they may be able to agree on, but wouldn't say what he supports. pic.twitter.com/bwd5U9hHAG — LEX 18 News (@LEX18News) June 1, 2022

Ricky Sayer (LEX 18): I'd like to ask about some of the discussions your colleagues are having - some virtual conversations happening today. Are gun control reforms of any sort on the table?

Mitch McConnell: We're just having a discussion about what we might be able to agree on.

Ricky Sayer: What would you support, would you support expanded background checks?

Mitch McConnell: We're gonna have a discussion about what we might be able to agree on and it's just in the discussion stage.

Ricky Sayer: So you're not sure what you would agree to at this moment?

Mitch McConnell: We're having a discussion about trying to come up with a bipartisan agreement hopefully in the near future and then we'll have something to talk about

Ricky Sayer: Where are the discussions right now?

Mitch McConnell: There's a bipartisan group having discussions right now and they are doing it during this week we are out of session and hopefully they'll be able to come up with an agreement that will enjoy significant support

Ricky Sayer: But you believe they are making progress

Mitch McConnell: That's what they say.

President Biden recently called McConnell a rational republican who could potentially move on gun reform. It would be an important change due to McConnell’s role in the party. During the event Wednesday, he called himself arguably the most significant republican in congress.

