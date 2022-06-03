McConnell remains quiet on if gun control is on the table during bipartisan discussions

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — In all three of his appearances in Kentucky this week, Senate minority leader Mitch McConnell shared the same message about moving forward after mass shootings. He said that he supported a bipartisan group that was working on the issue and that the solution needs to be consistent with the second amendment, and focused on mental illness and school safety.

At no point, either in speeches or when pressed by reporters on the issue this week in Kentucky, did he mention gun control reform. On Wednesday, when asked by LEX18 if gun control reform was on the table, and then what reforms he would support, McConnell responded both times saying they were having a discussion on what they might be able to agree to.

Asked if gun control reforms are on the table during current bipartisan discussions, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell told me: "We're just having a discussion about what we might be able to agree on." He wouldn't say what he supports. Watch⬇️@LEX18News pic.twitter.com/4uPpC12gUB — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) June 1, 2022

On Thursday, he was met by protesters for the first time while in Kentucky this week. The protesters called on McConnell to expand background checks.

Protesters in Mount Sterling called on Senator Mitch McConnell to take action on gun control reforms and support HR-8, which would expand background checks. He's in town speaking to the local chamber of commerce. @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/QDBvr9abgh — Ricky Sayer (@RickyReports) June 2, 2022

One protester LEX18 spoke with said they were frustrated with McConnell’s lack of transparency on the issue.

“Let your yes be yes, let your no be no, don't play wishy-washy games with the American public,” said Kevin Fields.

When LEX18 asked McConnell Thursday about Field’s frustration, McConnell said “I did share we are working on a compromise proposal.”

When pressed about his views on expanding background checks, McConnell said “we’re working on a compromise for the American people that can actually pass.”

McConnell repeated a similar line when asked later about a potential assault weapons ban.

