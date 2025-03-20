McConnell weighs in on legality of Trump's plan to shut down the DOE

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Senator Mitch McConnell believes it will be up to the courts to determine whether President Donald Trump's plan to shut down the U.S. Department of Education is legal or not.

“The way to look at all of these reorganization efforts by the administration is what’s legal and what isn’t,” McConnell said.

During a visit to Lexington on Thursday, McConnell acknowledged the administration's aim to cut government spending, a goal he deemed not unusual in American politics. However, he noted that Trump's approach to addressing this issue is "different."

"Every administration - some not quite as bold as this one - have tried to do that in one way or another," said McConnell. "This is a different approach and the courts will ultimately decide whether the president has the authority to take these various steps."

Trump has derided the Education Department as wasteful and polluted by liberal ideology. However, completing its dismantling is most likely impossible without an act of Congress, which created the department in 1979.

A White House fact sheet said the order would direct Secretary Linda McMahon “to take all necessary steps to facilitate the closure (of) the Department of Education and return education authority to the States, while continuing to ensure the effective and uninterrupted delivery of services, programs, and benefits on which Americans rely.”

While McConnell understands the reasoning behind attempts to reduce government spending, he refrained from commenting on whether he supports a complete elimination of the department.

When asked if he believes it is a good idea to abolish the Education Department, McConnell responded, “I think it’s a good idea to reduce government spending.”

However, he did not commit to supporting any legislative efforts aimed at dismantling the agency.