McCreary County superintendent arrested after allegedly bringing gun on school property

JOHN GUNN.jpg
McCreary County Schools
Posted at 7:21 AM, Feb 22, 2023
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Former McCreary County superintendent John Gunn was arrested Tuesday after police say he came to the school board building with a gun.

The night before, the school board voted to accept Gunn's resignation as superintendent.

According to an arrest citation, Gunn was armed with a gun when he was captured on surveillance video trying to go inside the building a little after 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The citation says Gunn admitted to having the gun.

He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

