Kentucky measles cases continue to rise, Christian County reporting highest total

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX News) — Kentucky health officials are reporting a continued increase in measles cases across the Commonwealth, with Christian County accounting for the largest share of infections this year.

According to the Kentucky Department for Public Health's measles dashboard updated Monday morning, the state has confirmed 82 measles cases in 2026. Seven people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported.

Christian County has recorded 36 cases, the highest of any county in Kentucky. Other counties reporting cases include Barren County with five, Carroll County with five, Jessamine County with four, and Caldwell and Lewis counties with two each.

The data shows the vast majority of cases have occurred among people who were unvaccinated or whose vaccination status is unknown. Of the 82 confirmed cases, 80 involved people who were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status. Only one case was reported in a person who had received a single dose of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, and one case was reported in a person who had received two or more doses.

Children and teenagers make up much of the current outbreak. State health officials report 11 cases among children younger than 5 years old and 38 cases among those ages 5 to 17. Another 33 cases have been reported among adults.

The outbreak has accelerated in recent weeks. After only four cases were reported in January and nine in July, Kentucky logged 34 cases in August and 35 more cases in September.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease that spreads through coughing and sneezing. Symptoms typically include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and a characteristic rash that begins on the face before spreading to the rest of the body.

Health officials continue to emphasize vaccination as the most effective way to prevent infection and complications from the disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends two doses of the MMR vaccine, which provides strong protection against measles.

Anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles or who develops symptoms is encouraged to contact a healthcare provider before seeking in-person medical care to help prevent additional exposures.

State health officials continue to monitor the outbreak and update case totals through Kentucky's measles surveillance dashboard.