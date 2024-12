HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — All crossings in the city of Harrodsburg are blocked as of 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday due to "mechanical issue" with a train, according to the Harrodsburg Police Department.

The department noted that there is no known time that the train will be repaired and officials asked the public to use the bypass.

This is a developing story and LEX 18 will have more information as it becomes available.