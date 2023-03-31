Medical marijuana, sports betting now legal in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX 18) — History was made Friday morning as Kentucky officially becomes the 38th state to legalize medicinal marijuana.

Medical cannabis and sports wagering are now both legal inside Kentucky's borders; and there is no need to leave the state to access either.

While cannabis might not be available via prescription for another 20 months, we could be wagering on sports in time for the next NFL season.

These have long been hot button and divisive issues for Kentucky politicians and their constituents but the battle over both is over.

"People coming together to do what’s right for the people of Kentucky," said Gov. Beshear. "I think it shows when we try to do the right thing we have to do it together. But it also shows my administration can and does work with this legislature and we can get big things done."

When the Governor’s Senior Advisor Rocky Adkins walked by he said this is truly a big day for his state.

.@GovAndyBeshear On to sports wagering now. This will allow us to fund so many Ky projects. Thanks @repkoenig fmr. Rep from nKy who fought hard for this. pic.twitter.com/fF1sKlO1Tv — Michael Berk (@LEX18_Michael) March 31, 2023

Senate Bill 47 legalizes medical cannabis in the state and establishes a structure to regulate the medical cannabis program. The bill sets up the authorization process for practitioners to recommend the use of medicinal cannabis and establishes the cannabis business license application process and requirements.

SB 47 does not take effect until Jan. 1, 2025, but Gov. Beshear's executive order remains in effect, which allows those suffering from some medical conditions the ability to obtain medical cannabis out of state until that time.

House Bill 551 legalizes sports betting in Kentucky. The law will go into effect in late June.

Kentucky is the 38th state to legalize sports betting.