Medical marijuana town hall happening Thursday in northern Kentucky

Posted at 8:43 AM, Jul 14, 2022
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A medical marijuana advisory team formed by Gov. Beshear will hold a town hall Thursday in northern Kentucky.

The Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee is traveling around the state to gather views on the issue and provide feedback to the governor’s office.

A statement from the Justice & Public Safety Cabinet said the next town hall is set for Thursday at 5:30 at Northern Kentucky University’s student union ballroom in Highland Heights.

Other meetings are set for Tuesday at the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet in Frankfort and July 25 at Hopkinsville Community College. The first meeting was held July 6 in Pikeville.

Justice and Public Safety Secretary Kerry Harvey and Public Protection Secretary Ray Perry serve as co-chairs of the 17-member panel. It includes health care professionals, members of law enforcement and advocates for medical marijuana.

