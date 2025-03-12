Medical professionals voice strong opposition to Kentucky's abortion ban

Physicians, nurses, and medical students voiced their strong opposition to Kentucky's abortion ban at the Capitol on Wednesday.

The group presented an open letter to lawmakers calling for the repeal of the ban. More than 430 healthcare providers from across the state have signed the letter.

"It's dangerous and life-threatening to be pregnant in Kentucky," said Ona Marshall from the Kentucky Reproductive Freedom Fund.

At the press conference, Marshall revealed that her daughter, who is pregnant, wanted to attend the event. However, due to Kentucky's abortion ban, the family decided it would be too dangerous for her to travel to the Commonwealth.

"We live in a state where it's too dangerous to be pregnant," said Marshall. "How sad it is for us because our own daughter can't visit us in her home state?"

"She's in a state where she is able to receive compassionate, timely, comprehensive medical care and we think it's best for her to stay in those states," Marshall added.

The coalition of medical professionals echoed Marshall's concerns, calling for an end to the ban they say leaves women and healthcare providers powerless in making critical health decisions.

"In Kentucky, your body doesn't belong to the person who lives in it. It's not your own," Marshall emphasized.

Dr. Janet Wygal, an OBGYN with over 40 years of experience, articulated the conflicts between the state's regulations and medical guidelines.

“No physicians should be forced to wait until someone becomes sick enough to intervene with basic necessary health care because the government says so," said Wygal. "Women's lives are being put at risk. This is how our laws are written now.”

Jenn Stedman, a nurse, shared stories of pregnant patients denied necessary care due to current restrictions, saying, "We witness not only the anguish of a family losing a baby but also the added trauma of being denied appropriate medical care."

Dr. Nicole King, who specializes in high-risk obstetrical care said, “Doctors in restricted states like Kentucky now work in an impossible gray area, balancing our duty to save lives against the threat of prosecution."

"In cases where a patient is hemorrhaging or in critical distress, we are often forced to wait until their condition deteriorates further—sometimes dangerously—before intervening," King added.

Shriya Dodwani, a medical student at the University of Louisville, also warned of the implications the ban has on necessary medical training. She explained that OBGYN residents need abortion training and Kentucky's ban stands in the way of that.

"When you're not given the adequate training...that is directly putting the mother's life at risk," Dodwani stated, expressing fears that the current climate in Kentucky could jeopardize her medical career and the safety of her future patients.

"When I first donned this white coat, on the very first day, we took this oath and I'm really, really scared with the way things are going in this state," Dodwani said. "It's putting the oath that I took at risk. And the lives of the patients that I'll be caring for at risk."

She warned that future doctors are leaving Kentucky, creating a dangerous shortage of medical professionals—especially in rural areas.

"The recent actions of our lawmakers are making it increasingly difficult for me and my peers to stay in Kentucky to train or practice. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education requires that OBGYN residents have access to abortion training. This isn’t about politics; it’s about ensuring we have the comprehensive skills needed to provide the best care for our patients," Dodwani said. "Without this training in Kentucky, we are left with no choice but to leave our home state.”