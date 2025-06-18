Meet Josie and Jessie: Louisville Zoo announces arrival of 2 animals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Louisville Zoo announced on Wednesday the arrival of two animals, a 2-year-old Masai giraffe named Josie and a 7-year-old maned wolf named Jessie.

According to the zoo, Josie comes from the Greenville Zoo in South Carolina, while Jessie is from the Phoenix Zoo in Arizona.

The zookeepers say Josie loves mulberry browse, WASA crackers, and romaine lettuce, and Jessie is fond of hard-boiled egg yolks.

