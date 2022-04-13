Meet the 'Roadie': University of Kentucky introduces mobile recycling facility

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A small-scale mobile recycling facility, known as the Roadie, made an appearance on the University of Kentucky's campus Tuesday morning.

Organizers told LEX 18 that the roadie is a first-of-its kind idea because it's set up vertically instead of horizontally like the traditional conveyor belt.

Meet the Roadie, a small scale mobile recycling facility currently operating @universityofky ♻️ @LEX18News pic.twitter.com/zAuZ0sfn5W — Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) April 12, 2022

They said it could transform how and where we recycle.

"We take the direct waste, it goes up a conveyer belt. We have sorters on the top, in a circular manner, that sort the product and the materials. And then we take those and bring them to our processor, to be made into new bottles and cans," said Todd Marty, senior director for Sustainability and Public Affairs, Coca Cola Consolidated.

The Roadie allows waste to be processed on-site, ensuring plastic and aluminum packages are captured and made into new bottles and cans.

Tuesday's demonstration was a joint effort between Closed Loop Partners, Circular Solutions Advisors, Coca-Cola Consolidated, and Revolution Systems.

This event was part of UK Recycling's second annual Waste Reduction Week.