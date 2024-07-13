Memorial bridge dedicated to Clay County teen killed in car crash

LONDON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Chris Hubbard loved the environment.

His dad Glenn remembers how much the teen enjoyed being outdoors.

"He loved the trees, he loved the grass. He thought that was the best thing in the world. The best color in the world was green," Glenn Hubbard said.

Chris's fondness for Mother Nature extended to everyone else in his world.

His loyalty knew no bounds according to his dad.

“Chris loved people. He loved making people laugh. If he got along with you then he loved you," Glenn Hubbard said.

Glenn has missed that love every day for the last eight and half years.

In February 2016, Chris, still a Clay County High School student, was leaving Somerset College's London campus where he was taking college level courses.

While on his way home, he was killed in a crash on Kentucky Highway 192.

Chris was 17 years old.

"He was killed by someone running a red light. We’ve mourned every day," Glenn Hubbard said

“There are some days I have to decide if I want to take that challenge on. Most days I do. Then there's some days that I just lay back and I don't take that challenge, I just lay back and hide that day."

While in mourning, the Hubbards have tried to get safety measures changed where Chris was killed, a spot Glenn has called dangerous for years.

Thankfully, change is finally coming Saturday as a memorial bridge is being dedicated in Chris's honor.

The Hubbard family hopes keeping Chris's name alive may keep other people safe on the road.

“Hopefully to get drivers to come by and see his name on the sign. Maybe they won't text, won't look down at their phone. Maybe not be drinking or driving," Glenn Hubbard said.

"This is a way to hopefully stop another accident from happening and maybe be safer for the kids."

The dedication is happening at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13 at London-Laurel Rescue Squad at 913 Fire Rescue Drive in London.

All of this happening three days before what would be Chris's 26th birthday.