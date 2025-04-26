Memorial Coliseum holds grand reopening, while honoring Kentucky's fallen soldiers, including Kenneth England

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The 75-year-old Memorial Coliseum in Lexington held its grand reopening Saturday, continuing its legacy of honoring more than 10,000 Kentucky war veterans.

Visitors to the coliseum are first greeted by dozens of University of Kentucky alumni who served in the military. Inside, hundreds of gold stars line the walls, each representing a soldier killed in action.

One of those honored on the wall is Kenneth England, who played basketball for Coach Rupp from 1939 through 1942 before serving in World War II.

"He was sent to Fort Benning, Georgia. He was infantry in the 10th Mountain Division. Then they sent him to Camp Hale in Colorado he was part of the first ski troop in America during World War II," said Margina Grow.

Margina Grow and her sister, England's nieces, were invited to the grand reopening. Though they never met their uncle, they've heard stories about him.

The Grow family cherishes old photographs of Kenneth, from family portraits to pictures of him in his Wildcats jersey, wearing a number that has rarely been seen since.

"This is the first year since 1943 that anyone has worn his number. So we've been cheering for Trent Noah," said Grow.

The reopening ceremony brought together several legends to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice, including England. His legacy of military service continues through his family.

"It's incredbily a great honor. My son is in the same position that my uncle was. He's got the Ranger tab, I can't think of anyone else that I would rather serve our country than my son. I'm excited the tradition is carrying on and he has an uncanny resemblance to my uncle," said Grow.