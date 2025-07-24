Memorial rodeo honors Wyatt Cole, supports education through scholarship fund

OWEN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — This weekend, the Cole family will host the annual Lone Star Wide Open No Fear Rodeo in memory of their son, 20-year-old Wyatt Cole, who died in a 2019 car accident.

Known for his vibrant rodeo career, Wyatt competed extensively across the country, leaving behind a legacy of strength and determination.

Wyatt's parents, Greg and Isabella Cole, shared their memories of their son, emphasizing his unwavering faith and zest for life.

"He had a very strong faith in God, and he literally lived life wide open with no fear," Greg said.

From a young age, Wyatt and his brother Quinn were immersed in the rodeo scene, getting their start in team roping as kindergartners. The family traveled to multiple states, including New Mexico, Wyoming, Oklahoma, and Texas, fostering Wyatt’s love for the sport.

While attending Owen County High School, Wyatt was a dedicated student-athlete and later continued his passion at the University of Tennessee at Martin, where he was a member of the college rodeo team while majoring in agricultural business.

After Wyatt's unexpected passing, the Cole family sought a way to honor his memory.

They started a scholarship fund, initially asking for donations in lieu of flowers, which quickly grew into the Wyatt Cole Memorial Scholarship Fund, reflecting the profound impact Wyatt had on those around him.

To date, the scholarship fund has awarded $94,000 to support students in their educational pursuits. This yearly event aims to continue that generosity, with a rodeo that has brought the community together to support educational opportunities for young people in Kentucky and Indiana.

Rachel Boyd, the production manager for Lone Star Rodeo, spoke about Wyatt's legacy, noting his history with the events and the excitement around the rodeo.

“Wyatt grew up competing in our events, and we were more than excited to get the event off the ground,” she said.

Isabella Cole expressed her gratitude for the community’s support: "The community of Owenton just really supports the rodeo, and everyone in the community is behind it."

This collaboration makes the weekend even more meaningful as they celebrate Wyatt’s spirit together.

The Lone Star Wide Open No Fear Rodeo will be held at the Owen County Fairgrounds on Friday and Saturday night, starting at 8 PM. For those interested in attending or learning more about the event, tickets can be purchased at lonestarrodeo.com.

