Memorial set up for teen victim in double murder, official releases statement

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A city official has released a statement, and a memorial has been set up honoring 13-year-old Kennedi McWhorter, who was killed in a double murder in Morehead on Friday.

A post states that the memorial has been set up at the Rowan County High School softball field, and anyone who would like to contribute or leave a message is welcome to do so.

Kennedi and her mother, 37-year-old Kayla Blake, were found dead in their Rowan County home on Friday, and 44-year-old Joshua W. Cottrell has been charged with two counts of murder.

Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Morehead, Matt Hamilton, released the following statement regarding the incident: