Memorial set up for teen victim in double murder, official releases statement

MOREHEAD, Ky. (LEX 18) — A city official has released a statement, and a memorial has been set up honoring 13-year-old Kennedi McWhorter, who was killed in a double murder in Morehead on Friday.
A post states that the memorial has been set up at the Rowan County High School softball field, and anyone who would like to contribute or leave a message is welcome to do so.
Kennedi and her mother, 37-year-old Kayla Blake, were found dead in their Rowan County home on Friday, and 44-year-old Joshua W. Cottrell has been charged with two counts of murder.
Parks and Recreation Director for the City of Morehead, Matt Hamilton, released the following statement regarding the incident:
On behalf of the City of Morehead Parks and Recreation, I want to share our deepest sympathy and also reflect on the incredible legacy that Kennedi McWhorter leaves in our community. Kennedi was more than just a talented athlete; she was a bright spirit who excelled in many sports and inspired those around her. She grew up in our Parks and Recreation youth leagues and was a vital part of so many teams over the years, including the 2024 11U Softball State Championship team.
Her dedication, teamwork and love for the game will never be forgotten. Kennedi’s impact will continue to live on through the teammates she encouraged, the younger players she inspired and the community that will always remember her.