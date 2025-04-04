Mercer Co. officials seek information on woman found wandering in the road

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mercer County Sheriff's Office asked the community for help on Friday in identifying a woman who was found wandering in the road.

The sheriff's office noted that the woman was around 60 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds, with silver hair.

Further, officials noted that she was found wearing blue jeans and gray shoes, along with red rimmed glasses. The woman will reportedly be at Haggin Hospital, officials reported.

The office asked the public to call 859-734-4221 if you have any information on the found woman.