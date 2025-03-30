Mercer Co. preparing for expected storms

MERCER CO., Ky. (LEX 18) — With severe storms predicted to pass through Kentucky on Sunday night, Mercer County officials are taking necessary precautions. The dark clouds and howling winds in Harrodsburg signal the potential for a storm.

Brad Cox, Mercer County Emergency Management Director, emphasized the county's readiness. "All our first responders are just going to be ready and monitor, knowing that they could get called out."

Cox, who was a firefighter for over 20 years and is now the Mercer County Emergency Management Director, shared advice for residents. He suggested that if anyone feels unsafe in their home, they should consider staying with someone who has a basement. He also stressed the importance of knowing the safest spots in your home in case a tornado occurs. Cox adds that time is essential if the weather takes a turn for the worse.

Cox encouraged residents to prepare, "Lay some flashlights in there and a couple of battery packs for your phones. Just have it ready to go and clean out. That way, if the alarm goes off, you can go in there without starting to sort things out of the way."

Staying informed is critical during severe weather events. "Make sure you are getting updates on the storm either through social media or apps," Cox advised.