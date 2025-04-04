Mercer County fights back against the floods

BURGIN, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Mercer County, one city is in a waiting game as flood waters continue to consume the city and the mayor says it's out of his control.

It's a fight against the floods for the city of Burgin in Mercer County as roads turn into lakes and creeks overflow. Burgin's Mayor Joseph Monroe says two pumps were part of the equipment to hopefully remove water from the area.

Unfortunately, the amount of water has only grown. Eight streets are impassable at this time. Monroe says flood levels keep increasing by the hour.

"Soon as the governor declared a state of emergency, I declared one here in the city so that we could get equipment that we needed that we didn't have," said Monroe.

More than a dozen people are displaced from their homes as flood waters have begun to seep inside. Multiple vehicles are already underwater. Monroe says the south side of Burgin is unrecognizable and water is rising faster than they can pump it out.

To combat the problem, Monroe wants to bring in a third pump, especially with more rain expected over the next couple of days.

"We're doing the best we can do with what we're dealing with. It's a fast amount of water and please stay out the flooded areas and don't drive through water that's over the streets," said Monroe.

Search and rescue has not been necessary.

Monroe asks anyone with damage to report it or send in pictures immediately to get approved for FEMA assistance.