Mercer County Fire District mourning the loss of Chief Glenn Phillips

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Mercer County Fire District is mourning the loss of Chief Glenn Phillips, who passed away Sunday.

Officials shared the news with “tremendous sadness,” asking the community to keep Phillips’ wife and family in their prayers.

Phillips served with the department for 42 years in various roles, most recently as District Wide Chief. He retired earlier this month on Sept. 8.

An escort for Chief Phillips is taking place Sunday afternoon from his home in Salvisa, Station Four, down U.S. 127 into Harrodsburg to Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Mercer County Fire Public Information Officer Dan Eades said arrangement details will be released once they are finalized.