Mercer County judge/executive issues state of emergency due to flash flooding

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Mercer County Judge/Executive Sarah Steele has issued a state of emergency for the county, at the request of the Emergency Management Department, due to flash flooding.

In a document filed with Mercer County Fiscal court, Steele states that the Commonwealth has "suffered" from severe rainfall since Friday, explaining that a state of emergency is necessary as "Mercer County [has] been struck by flooding imperiling life and damaging property."

In a social media post by Mercer County Fiscal Court, residents are urged to minimize roadway travel by all means necessary for the safety of the community.

"Due to extreme rainfall, Mercer County has been declared a state of emergency. Many roads are impassable, bridges out, and many other traffic concerns. At this time emergency services are conducting several water rescues. We are asking citizens to stay in if possible to minimize traffic and to prohibit further emergency situations," the social media post stated.