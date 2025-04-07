Mercer County residents distribute water to residents impacted by flooding

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — After recent flooding, rising waters getting into the pumps are impacting the electrical system at the raw water station.

Mercer County Emergency Management is urging residents to conserve water, and in the process, emergency officials set up operations at the fairgrounds Monday, distributing bottled water.

"We use a lot of water. People just don't really realize how much water we use." Pattie Sanders said.

Loading up one car after another, emergency management went through twenty pallets of water in three hours during one stretch in the morning.

"We've had it movin', rollin' really smooth," Brad Cox said.

Mercer County Emergency Management Director Cox tells LEX18 National Guard Members, Kentucky State Police and the Harrodsburg Fire Department staff were all part of the operation at the fairgrounds after significant flooding in the area.

"This one is a little unusual because you know it is a flood that nobody has seen the amounts of that's effected the whole state," Cox added.

On Facebook, Harrodsburg reported flood levels within 1 1/2 feet of the city's raw water station on the Kentucky River.

The plant was able to continue pumping until midnight with the city filling tanks, but at midnight, pumping was discontinued.

"We can only rely on them for 24 to 36 hours, so after that we will be out of water," Cox said.

Which is why the set up at the fairgrounds is so critical.

"Going up here to get some water, I'm getting some for my momma. She's ninety one and she can't get out," Karen Woodrum said.

Mercer County Schools called off classes Monday due to the water situation. Late Monday afternoon, officials put a note out on Facebook saying water levels have been restored to safe enough levels and school will be back in session Tuesday.

