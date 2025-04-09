Mercer County residents in recovery mode in Palisades after flooding

MERCER COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — People in flooded areas in the Kentucky River Palisades were ordered by Mercer County Judge Executive Sarah Steele to evacuate three days ago.

Now, residents are back in the area assessing the damage, and one told LEX 18 there was water up to a window on the second floor of her home.

"It has left us with total devastation," Luanne Stiles said.

In shock looking at her home, Stiles told LEX18 that she just remodeled the second floor a few years ago.

"The outside of this house is standing but the inside of it, everything in it is destroyed," Stiles noted.

In this subdivision, Palisades Shores, Brittany Fain has family in the area. Upon request, Fain sent LEX 18 pictures and video showing what flood survivors are dealing with in the neighborhood.

"It's pretty heartbreaking watching them walk into their homes and realizing they've lost pretty much everything," Fain said.

Fain is putting it in perspective. Her grandparents live down the road from Stiles.

"We were able to save some pictures and we got our grandparents out safe and that's what matters most," Fain noted.

With the water receding, emergency management is on-site, working on the next steps helping flood victims.

"Trying to get the names addresses and phone numbers and pictures to get them sent up to the state level so they can be dropped on up to the national level," Brad Cox said.

In the aftermath of flooding, Cox explains the level of difficulty getting access to the Palisades.

"This was a street that I didn't even know today that I could get into because you know the last couple of days its been completely underwater," Cox added.

As for Stiles, she is in recovery mode trying to salvage what's left from the place that's been her home for 32 years.

"This home means everything to me," Stiles said.

Cox tells LEX 18 the Mercer County Dump is open free of charge for residents needing to drop off items impacted by flooding. Emergency management is working out a plan to go to areas like Palisades, where they can pick up those items.

