Metcalfe County deputies seek tips after headstones damaged at cemetery

SUMMER SHADE, Ky. (LEX News) — The Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in identifying those responsible for damaging several headstones at a local cemetery.

According to the sheriff's office, the damage occurred sometime between Aug. 31 and Sept. 6 at Summer Shade Cemetery. Investigators said multiple headstones were struck by a vehicle.

Based on evidence collected at the scene, deputies believe the vehicle involved may be a 2007 to 2014 Chevrolet Tahoe or Avalanche, or a 2013 to 2014 GMC Yukon, Suburban or Escalade. The vehicle is believed to be blue or gray and should have noticeable damage to its front and sides, according to investigators.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the vehicle, its location or the person or people involved in the incident to contact the Metcalfe County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's office at 270-432-3041 or the anonymous tip line at 270-432-0847.

