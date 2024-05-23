Middle Springs Farm in full bloom for annual poppy festival

PARIS, Ky. (LEX 18) — Justin Menke and his family bought 50 acres in Paris a few years ago, ready to settle into a spot that welcomes the entire community.

“When we bought the property, we knew we wanted to do these kind of events," Menke said.

Events like this weekend's second annual Poppy Festival.

Hayrides and farm animals lead to the main event: vast rows of beautiful poppies in the back fields.

A sea of red and pink dancing in the spring breeze.

“We’re kind of crossing our fingers that we can get them to bloom on time because the spring season determines when they bloom. Last year we were right on schedule and this year is the same. So far so good.”

Mother Nature has blessed the farm with the "perfect" area for these flowers to flourish just in time for Memorial Day weekend.

“We’re actually in a pretty narrow climate zone where we can get the poppy to bloom on Memorial Day," Menke said.

"If you go north, they’re going to be too late. If you go south, they’re going to be too early so it really is pretty special.”

Covering Kentucky Keeping Kentucky waters safe going into Memorial Day weekend Evan Leake

Menke planted these poppies back in December to get the timing right for the holiday weekend.

Now that everything is in bloom, folks can appreciate not just the sights but also the symbolism these flowers hold.

“The poppy is a symbol of remembrance on Memorial Day for fallen soldiers," Menke said.

"It really is special that there's not really a whole lot of places in the world that you can go and have poppies blooming on Memorial Day and they're at full bloom right now.”

The Poppy Festival starts Friday, May 24 and runs through Monday, May 27.

Middle Springs Farm is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday & Saturday, 12-6 p.m. Sunday.

If you want to learn more about Middle Springs Farm, click here.