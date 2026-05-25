Middle Springs Farm poppy festival honors fallen soldiers with blooming red flowers

PARIS, Ky. (LEX18) — A Paris farm is using thousands of blooming red poppies to honor fallen soldiers this Memorial Day weekend.

Middle Springs Farm is hosting its annual Poppy Festival, where the red poppy — a symbol of remembrance for fallen soldiers dating back to World War I — takes center stage.

Justin Menke, owner of Middle Springs Farm, said the timing of the blooms carries special significance this year.

"The symbol of the red poppy and being able to have them bloom on Memorial Day is kind of a really special thing, and this year we have lost 13 US service members that have been killed and so we have the 13 crosses out here to honor them on this Memorial Day."

The farm has placed 13 crosses in the poppy fields to honor the 13 U.S. service members killed this year.

Due to weather, organizers have extended the festival. The poppy fields will be open next weekend as well.