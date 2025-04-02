Middlesboro ARH Hospital, schools on lockdown after nearby shooting, The Big ONE 106.3 WRIL reports

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (LEX 18) — Middlesboro ARH Hospital and Middlesboro Independent Schools are on lockdown while police continue to investigate a shooting that occurred at a nearby KFC, The Big ONE 106.3 FM WRIL reports.

According to The Big ONE, just after 9:30 a.m., police responded to a reported shooting that took place in the parking lot of the Kentucky Fried Chicken located at the intersection of Highway 25E and Cumberland Avenue.

The station reports that the vehicle was unoccupied and the damage on the vehicle was "consistent with a shotgun discharge."

Superintendent Dr. Jamie Johnson told The Big ONE that schools are on a soft lockdown and entry protocols are in place for all schools.

