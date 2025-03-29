Middlesboro PD: 2 charged following investigation into child abuse

(LEX 18) — Two people have been arrested and charged following an investigation into child abuse, according to the Middlesboro Police Department.

A release from the department states that Brandon Saylor and Kelly Wilburn were charged after Middlesboro police received complaints of possible child abuse, which led to an investigation that concluded that the pair "did criminally abuse and neglect the four juvenile children living in their home." The release adds, "additional statements from the investigation concluded that Mr. Saylor committed additional crimes."

Saylor was charged with "Abused or Neglected Child (4 Counts), Criminal Abuse 1st Degree, Criminal Abuse 1st Degree- Child 12 or Under (2 Counts), Assault 4th Degree (Domestic Violence) Minor Injury, and Tampering with a Witness."

Wilburn was charged with "Abused or Neglected Child (4 Counts), Criminal Abuse 1st Degree- Child 12 or Under (2 Counts) and Criminal Abuse 1st Degree."

The release concludes by urging people to call 606-248-3636 if child abuse or neglect is suspected, and the caller can remain anonymous.

