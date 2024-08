LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Midland Ave. and East Short St. On Friday resulted in a vehicle flipping.

According to Lexington Police, authorities were dispatched at 1:53 to the intersection where a vehicle had flipped.

One individual was transported with non-life-threatening injuries. It is believed that the driver suffered a medical emergency prior to the crash, the department reports.