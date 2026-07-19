Midway block party kicks off summer with live music, food, and local vendors

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX News) — The Midway Business Association hosted a free summer block party on East Main Street, drawing residents out for a weekend of live music, local crafts, and food vendors.

Organizers kept the event intentionally small, with about 15 vendors, to maintain a relaxed atmosphere.

Elisha Holt, an event organizer, said the block party is about more than just the vendors — it's about supporting the broader community.

"This is really a great opportunity for us to bring extra things to town and then also support the local merchants because folks will walk around, they'll go, you know, to Don Jockey and grab a margarita and then, and then come hang out on the street. And so that's a really, um, that's just a really cool vibe and it's really part of the heart of Midway, I think," Holt said.

For those who missed the event, two more block parties are scheduled in August.

Midway leaders are also preparing for the 52nd Annual Midway Fall Festival, which will bring more than 200 vendors to downtown.