Midway businesses reopening following winter storm

MIDWAY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Residents in Midway are finally breaking free of the snow and ice. Local businesses like Don Jockey and Goose Midway are either just opening or getting ready to turn that closed sign back around to open.

"I haven't been out. Today is the first day I've been out since the snow started, haven't even been out of my driveway," said Steven Wilson, one of the residents.

"Our plan is to reopen tomorrow but with, I hear there's more snow and ice coming and I don't know if we'll be able to," said Annie Dennington, who helps care for A Likely Store with her parents.

Midway in Woodford County saw six inches of snow following Sunday's winter storm. Businesses closed and most people remained in their homes until Tuesday.

"We've only had one table so far. I don't see it getting very busy today because it's still kind of not fun outside," said Madison Moriarty, an employee at Don Jockey. "I spent an hour trying to get my car out of the snow this morning so I don't see a lot of people coming in today."

"It's been slow but it's going to be slow and steady until once people realize that we're open. You know a lot of them are getting cabin fever, so you know that will help people get in and stuff," explains Robert Carter, the owner of Goose Midway.

While most residents are happy with how clear the roads are in Midway, several people say getting into the city is the worst part. For example, Zion Hill Lane and Weisenberger Mill Roads had the most complaints.

"I just came from a place called Zion Hill which is in Scott County. The travel here is usually about a five minute ride. It took me about 15, 16 almost 20 minutes to get here. The streets are hazardous. If you do not have to be out, don't come out," said Wilson.

"Couple of the side roads coming into Midway were okay but not as okay as like Leestown and Old Frankfort Pike. They were in great shape. But when you cross over to Payne Depot it was a little sketchy but you just use common sense and drive careful," describes Carter.

For now, it's best to stay weather-aware and look forward to your favorite Midway shops opening back up for business.

