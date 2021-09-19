Midway Fall Festival returns, mask mandate in effect

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Midway Fall Festival is back after being canceled last year.

On Saturday, vendors said they're seeing an increase in attendance from previous years, which is great for local businesses that have been struggling due to COVID-19.

Midway Mayor Grayson Vandergrift has issued an executive order for an indoor mask mandate during the weekend festival only.

In a Facebook post, he said the requirement is based on guidance from health officials and downtown business owners.

The order said the Versailles Police Department could get involved if someone refuses to comply.

If their refusal is strong enough, the person could potentially face a criminal trespassing charge.

The festival continues from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, September 19th.